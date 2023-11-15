Africa: WHO Warns of Growing Diabetes Amid Lifestyle Changes

Diabetes was responsible for 416,000 deaths in Africa in 2021 and is expected to be one of the leading causes of death on the continent by 2030 unless communities adopt healthier lifestyles, such as regular exercise.

On Tuesday, on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official said the disease is taking its toll on the African population due to rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, poor eating habits and alcoholism.

Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional director for Africa, said the continent has 24 million adults living with diabetes, and the number is expected to rise to 55 million by 2045.

According to Moeti, diabetes was responsible for 416,000 deaths in Africa in 2021 and is projected to be one of the leading causes of death in the continent by 2030, unless communities adopt healthier lifestyles such as regular exercise.

"Diabetes affects every part of the body and if not correctly managed, people living with the disease can develop debilitating and life-threatening complications," Moeti said in a statement released in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Dre Matshidiso Moeti, Directrice régionale de @OMS_Afrique, exhorte les gouvernements à investir dans la prévention du #diabète et à œuvrer pour que les médicaments antidiabétiques essentiels, les glucomètres et les bandelettes réactives soient accessibles à tous. pic.twitter.com/5ub81985T0 — WHO Burundi (@WhoBurundi) November 14, 2023

The tweet reads, "Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, Regional Director of @OMS_Africa , urges governments to invest in diabetes prevention and work to ensure that essential anti-diabetic drugs, glucometers and test strips are available to all."

She also noted that diabetes has exerted economic strain on families, stressing that regular checkups combined with quality treatment and care are key to minimizing fatalities linked to the disease.

Furthermore, Moeti revealed that 54 percent of people living with diabetes in Africa are still undiagnosed and are at risk of succumbing to the disease due to the late onset of life-prolonging medication like insulin.

"This speaks to the need for greater awareness of the disease and the capacity to recognize and diagnose diabetes at a level of care that is easily accessible to all in our communities," Moeti remarked.

According to her, WHO has developed tools to combat non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, for the African region that emphasize timely diagnosis and treatment.

The WHO official urged governments to invest in diabetes prevention tailored to local communities, including diets rich in fiber and vitamins, awareness raising against tobacco and alcohol consumption, physical exercise, and provision of life-saving drugs to patients.

In addition, Moeti said governments should train healthcare workers in the treatment of diabetes and improve surveillance of the disease and reporting of new cases.