News > South Africa

Africa Reaches Four Million COVID-19 Confirmed Cases

    CDC specialists train personnel to perform the antigen tests on March 14, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @AfricaCDC

Published 15 March 2021
Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Libya, Algeria, and Kenya surpassed the 100,000 cases threshold, while South Africa is the only nation reporting over half a million COVID-19 infections.
 

Africa's Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported that nine out of 55 countries have more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases. This, as vaccination through the COVAX mechanism, slowly advances in the continent.

Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Libya, Algeria, and Kenya surpassed the 100,000 cases threshold, while South Africa is the only nation reporting over half a million COVID-19 infections.

The South of the continent is the hardest-hit region as Central Africa reports fewer cases than northern Africa and eastern Africa regions.

On Monday, the CDC reported that the continent reached four million cases, and the death toll remains at 107,822 thus far. The CDC carries out a training program for volunteers to help with the epidemiological surveys to identify more cases.

