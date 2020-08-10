Africa: COVID-19 Deaths Rise Amid Fears Over Lack of Testing

Some 70% of infections are asymptomatic, which "can be tricky" to estimate the real scope of the virus.

The 55 African Union member states reported on Monday 1.047.218 infections as the COVID-19 pandemic mortality marked a new high at 23.253 deaths.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), despite the rise of deaths in Africa, newly confirmed cases decreased more than any other region last week.

The WHO said that South Africa has contributed almost two-thirds of the region's cases and deaths to date and reported over 49 000 new cases and 2 000 further deaths in the past week. Furthermore, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Algeria reported the most significant outbreaks in the last seven days.

World Mask Week (August 7-14, 2020) launched to encourage more people to do their part by wearing a mask in public.

��������������https://t.co/epcVQwNS97 — Africa CDC (@AfricaCDC) August 6, 2020

Several states report overwhelmed local health facilities, and there are still concerns over a massive lack of testing devices to know the true reach of COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the Southern region, which records mosts cases with 589.066 infections and 11.087 deaths.

According to the CDC director John Nkengasong, some 70% of infections are asymptomatic, which "can be tricky" to estimate the real scope of the virus.

On the other hand, the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved a series of pandemic-related relief packages starting in August. The bank will provide $97.7 million to Rwanda and $37.1 million to Djibouti. It will award grants from the bank's $10 billion COVID-19 Response Facility of $69 million to Ghana, $31.6 million to Uganda, and $53.3 million each to Gambia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone to face the COVID-19 pandemic.







