AMLO to Launch New Register of Disappeared People

Mexico’s government has announced that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will unveil a new register of missing and disappeared people in Mexico. The declaration was made on Wednesday during a U.N. session on human rights.



The register will be compiled not only by authorities, but also with the participation of victims' families, who in the past have found the state to be unresponsive to their plight.

“In the next few days, not more than two weeks, the President of the Republic will be making public the new registry of disappeared persons” said Karla Irasema Quintana Osuna, head of the National People's Search Commission.

She added; “It will not only be authorities, that is, the prosecutors or the search commissions or any other authority may add to this record, but also the families themselves or anyone from anywhere in the world.”

The issue of disappeared people is crucial in Mexico, as high levels of violence during the country's drug war has so far produced 37 thousand unidentified corpses.

High profile cases such as the disappearance of students in Ayotzinapa have hit international headlines, but have yet to be solved. President AMLO has slammed the negligence and impunity entrenched in the justice system, saying, “We have reached a point where those obstructing the investigation are not being criminally charged, the impunity pacts that today prevent us for discovering the whereabouts of the students, will be shattered,

"Enforced disappearance is a matter of state and is the number one priority of this government" concluded Quintana.