Alleged New Jalisco Cartel Ambush Kills 14 Officers In Mexico

Messages were found on the windshields of the police cars, allegedly from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Michoacan reported that two police patrols, from the Mexican southwestern state, were ambushed on a highway in the town of El Aguaje Monday, leaving 14 officers dead and three wounded.

In a press release, it was indicated that personnel specialized in criminalistics, forensic medicine, and ballistics continue at the crime scene carrying out a thorough analysis in order to clarify the facts.

The Ministry of Public Security of Michoacan reported that on the windshields of the two units were cards with messages, allegedly from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, in addition to dozens of cartridges of high-powered weapons near the site of the aggression.

Governor Silvano Aureoles stated that there will be no impunity and that federal and state forces will do everything in their power to find the aggressors, "whoever they are.”

While Secretary of Government Carlos Herrera Tello said security in the region would be strengthened after reporting that the three policemen who survived the attack were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital.

So far in 2019, 38 federal, state, and municipal police officers have been murdered in Michoacan, according to information from the Michoacan SSP. In this same period of time, more than one thousand malicious homicides have been registered.