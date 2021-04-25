AMLO and Harris to Talk COVID-19 and Immigration on May 7

RELATED:
The US White House confirmed the meeting. The chat will aim at "deepening the partnership between the two countries to achieve shared goals of prosperity, good governance and addressing the causes of migration," a statement said.
AMLO and Harris already held a telephone conversation on these issues on April 7.
Harris was specially appointed by Biden to manage the migration crisis on the U.S.-Mexican, where 171,000 migrants were detained only in March.
"The migration phenomenon, as we all know, won't be solved by coercive measures, but with justice and welfare," said AMLO at the recent Climate Summit organized by U.S. President Joe Biden.
On that occasion, AMLO asked for the Biden administration's cooperation with the "Sowing Lifes" program, which aims to employ low-income people in reforestation works to mitigate poverty and the effects of climate change. So far, the initiative has been welcomed by Honduras and El Salvador
The Mexico-US border is the main migration route for North Central American Triangle (Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala) citizens, who are forced to migrate north due to poor living condition in their countries. This trend continues to rise since COVID-19 is hitting hard the region, provoking even more poverty and desperation.