AMLO and Harris to Talk COVID-19 and Immigration on May 7

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss this coming Friday on how to tackle COVID-19 issues and mass immigration into the United States, triggered by the economic and social crisis, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced Saturday.

The US White House confirmed the meeting. The chat will aim at "deepening the partnership between the two countries to achieve shared goals of prosperity, good governance and addressing the causes of migration," a statement said.

AMLO and Harris already held a telephone conversation on these issues on April 7.

Harris was specially appointed by Biden to manage the migration crisis on the U.S.-Mexican, where 171,000 migrants were detained only in March.

The US Defense Department says it was freeing up $3.6 billion in funds budgeted for other projects to build a wall on the Mexican border as ordered by President Trump. https://t.co/biLdDhrQyZ — Pierre Graimard (@PGraimard) April 23, 2021

"The migration phenomenon, as we all know, won't be solved by coercive measures, but with justice and welfare," said AMLO at the recent Climate Summit organized by U.S. President Joe Biden.

On that occasion, AMLO asked for the Biden administration's cooperation with the "Sowing Lifes" program, which aims to employ low-income people in reforestation works to mitigate poverty and the effects of climate change. So far, the initiative has been welcomed by Honduras and El Salvador

The Mexico-US border is the main migration route for North Central American Triangle (Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala) citizens, who are forced to migrate north due to poor living condition in their countries. This trend continues to rise since COVID-19 is hitting hard the region, provoking even more poverty and desperation.