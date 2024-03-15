ALBA-TCP Warns About Risks of Interventionism in Haiti

As history has shown, foreign interventions have caused much damage to the Haitian nation.

On Thursday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) issued a communique expressing their concern for Haiti following the resignation of its Prime Minister Ariel Henry on March 11.

"The complex situation requires immediate international attention and assistance to this population, whose welfare and development are the main reasons for any action to be taken in Haiti today," the Alliance stated, addding that it has closely followed the efforts led by Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

"Interventionism has historically represented a major failure for the development of the economic and social welfare of the Haitian people," ALBA-TCP recalled.

This regional block also urged "not to repeat the past mistakes" and to take into account the history of foreign interventions that have caused "so much structural damage" in Haiti.

The latest crisis in Haiti is spilling into the neighboring Dominican Republic, which has reinforced controls along its western border with the Caribbean nation. CGTN’s Dan Collyns reports on the crisis from Dajabón on the Dominican Republic’s border with Haiti. #CGTNnews pic.twitter.com/hZP6MNhbvr — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) March 15, 2024

"The Bolivarian Alliance reiterates that it is through mechanisms of effective cooperation and solidarity, the respect for sovereignty and self-determination of peoples, International Law and the guarantee of fundamental rights of the Haitian people, that will be the way to help this sister Republic overcome the difficult situation it is going through," the regional block stated.

"ALBA-TCP reaffirms its support for the sovereignty, independence revolutionary history and self-determination of the Haitian people so that, through the international cooperation and solidarity and committed to the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, our Haitian brothers and sisters can recover the peace, the dignity and the well-being they deserve," it added.

Currently, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty is made up of Antigua & Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St. Lucia, and Venezuela.