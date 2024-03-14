Haiti: UN with Essential Personnel

On March 7, the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who resigned this week, decreed a State of Emergency for one month, due to the persistence of gang disobedience and collective panic.

On Thursday, the United Nations (UN) decided to operate in Haiti with essential personnel, due to the violent actions carried out by gangs.

Due to the volatile security situation, we will evacuate workers who are not essential, a communiqué underlines.

The UN -which clarified that it is not leaving the Antillean nation-has 1,500 employees in the Caribbean country, and more than 250 are foreigners.

Previously, the European Union (EU) evacuated all its personnel from Haiti. "In response to the dramatic deterioration of the security situation, we have decided to reduce our activities on the ground," the EU said in a statement.

“We have transferred the delegation staff in Port-au-Prince to a safer location outside the country,” the text specifies.

Haiti is on the edge of a devastating hunger crisis, with millions in dire need of urgent assistance.



Yet, humanitarian efforts are at risk of stalling, @WFP warns, as rampant insecurity limits access to communities and crucial funding dries up. — United Nations (@UN) March 14, 2024

In this line, the United States deployed a commando to guarantee the security of its diplomatic headquarters.

The decision was taken after shootings were reported in the vicinity of the diplomatic mission of the northern country.

Previously, the French embassy in Haiti called on its citizens to exercise extreme caution and limit their movements.

On March 7, the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who resigned this week, decreed a State of Emergency for one month, due to the persistence of gang disobedience and collective panic.

This measure is a continuation of the one established on the 4th, 5th and 6th of the current month.

The extension of the State of Exception will be in force in the entire department of the West for a period of one month, until Wednesday, April 3. The curfew remains in force throughout this territory.

The purpose of this decision is to restore order and take appropriate measures to regain control of the situation.