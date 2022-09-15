Peoples of the World Support Cuba Against Blockade -ALBA-TCP

In the first 14 months of the Biden administration, the damages caused by the blockade reached 6 364 million dollars.

The secretary general of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, said Thursday that the peoples of the world support Cuba in its struggle against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.

The secretary general said via Twitter, "the peoples of the world accompany the just and legitimate condemnation of the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade that the U.S. illegally imposes against Cuba."

His statement follows the announcement by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parilla of the presentation of the draft resolution against this genocidal policy on November 2-3 before the UN General Assembly.

The Cuban foreign minister said, "We will present before the UNGA, for the 30th time, the draft resolution against the blockade. After more than 60 years of siege, that policy impacts Cuban families inside and outside the country today, as never before."

Rodríguez Parilla also said that the U.S. government "persists in ignoring the demands of the international community and has tightened the blockade to unprecedented levels."

The blockade is a failed policy "in its objective of subverting the constitutional order in Cuba. But it causes unjustifiable shortages, pain and suffering to Cuban families," the official said.

The foreign minister said that the damage caused "hinders our development and deprives the country of income that could be used for the welfare of our people" and therefore, "the blockade causes real and significant damage to the human rights of Cubans."