Maduro: #NoMoreTrump Petition Hits 5 Million

The Venezuela president says the #NoMoreTrump (#NoMasTrump) petition is halfway to its goal of 10 million signatures that will be sent to the U.N. general secretary next month.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced Thursday that the #NoMoreTrump (#NoMasTrump) campaign is halfway to its goal with five million signatures already collected for a petition against the United States blockade on the oil-rich South American nation.

Once at least 10 million people have signed, all petitions circulating the globe will be sent to the United Nations in September, just in time for the 74th UN General Assembly set to begin the 17th.

During a speech in Miranda, the head of state highlighted the massive participation of citizens in Venezuela and around in the campaign to get rid of the total and illegal U.S. blockade, which began Aug. 10 and will end Sept. 10.

"We have reached five million signatures ... to tell U.S. imperialism: enough of blockade and aggressions!" said Maduro Thursday.

The president reiterated that the 10 million or signatures will be sent to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres next month.

¡SOMOS GENTE DE PAZ!

La fortaleza del nuestro pueblo venezolano unido se manifiesta y firma para gritarle al mundo que basta de ataques, sanciones e injerencias.

��

¡Nada ni nadie nos detendrá!

��

¡Resueltos a Ser Libres, Soberanos e Independientes!

WE ARE PEOPLE OF PEACE! The strength of our united Venezuelan people is documented and signed to show the world: enough attacks, sanctions and interference. �� Nothing and nobody will stop us! �� Determined to be Free, Sovereign and Independent!

The government initiative seeks to show the world the consequences of the coercive measures and constant interference of U.S. President Donald Trump in Venezuela's internal affairs.

"We set a goal of 10 million and I am sure that we will reach it to tell imperialism ‘enough aggression against Venezuela,’ " said the president.

The U.S. administration under Trump has placed a slew of economic sanctions on Venezuela since entering office in 2016. The tactic culminated on Aug. 5 when Trump issued a decree for a full economic and commercial blockade on the country.

“All property and interests in property of the Government of Venezuela that are in the United States ... are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in,” the executive order reads.

Members of the European Union along with China, Russia and Cuba continue to reject the measure.

The #NoMoreTrump campaign has spread to Germany, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Egypt, Portugal, China, Russia, Namibia, France, Cuba, South Africa, Syria, among others where signatures are being collected.​​​​​​​