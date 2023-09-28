A Plebiscite Could Define the Status of Puerto Rico

On Thursday, Jose Luis Dalmau, the president of the Puerto Rican Senate, announced the filing of a new congressional bill that includes a new definition of the Commonwealth and establishes new admission requirements for Puerto Rico if it wishes to become a state of the United States.

The proposal, put forward by U.S. Republican Senator Roger Wicker, suggests a two-round consultation process. The first vote is scheduled for August 4, 2024, where Puerto Ricans will have the choice of four alternatives: annexation to the United States, independence, sovereignty in free association, and a Free Associated State with the United States.

If none of the alternatives garners an absolute majority of votes, a second round will be held on March 16, 2025, between the two options that received the most support.

In this manner, Dalmau aims to counter the other project that is set to be voted on by the U.S. federal Congress, which proposes a referendum with a ballot that excludes the Commonwealth and includes only three options: annexation to the U.S., independence, and sovereignty in free association.

Today's announced measure also establishes new admission requirements for Puerto Rico should it wish to become a U.S. state. These requirements include the federal Congress demanding a supermajority of votes, immediate imposition of federal taxes, and a certification of compliance with debt payment obligations.

It also calls for an analysis of the language issue and strict adherence to federal sports law, potentially leading to the dissolution of the Puerto Rican Olympic Committee.

"With the introduction of this bill in the federal Senate, we begin to dispel the myths surrounding statehood and speak clearly to the people of Puerto Rico so that the electorate can vote in an informed manner," said Dalmau.

The New Progressive Party (PNP) led by Governor Pedro Pierluisi advocates for Puerto Rico's annexation as a state and aims to eliminate the Commonwealth option, a position opposed by Dalmau's Popular Democratic Party (PPD).

Regarding the options of independence and sovereignty in free association, the Senate leader explained that under both modalities, U.S. citizenship by birth would be lost, and all federal funds would be phased out over a decade.

Concerning the definition of the new free associated state, Dalmau emphasized that it "strengthens and renews the political autonomy" of this status model.

The new Commonwealth will be a formal pact with a permanent character, and any changes to the relationship will require approval by the puerto Ricans through a referendum.

U.S. citizenship of individuals born in Puerto Rico will be guaranteed and protected, along with their associated rights.

Federal laws and programs will apply to the ELA, but the island's government could seek an exemption from any regulation affecting its fiscal autonomy or cultural identity.

Dalmau argued that with the introduction of this measure, if Governor Pierluisi attempts to call a local consultation through an Executive Order, he will not be able to exclude the Commonwealth from the ballot.