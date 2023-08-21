360 Public Porters Left on the Island

The government (central and municipal) must promote public transport in the least accessible areas and with the lowest transport offer and the company-Stipulated, however, that it is the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) the one in charge of developing and improving these public transport systems and that the Negotiated one only regulates them.

The spokesman of the Transportation Bureau, Juan Angel Alicea Mercado, explains the problems faced by this occupation. He assured that the municipalities have not pushed for the disappearance of this occupation, but have come to supply a need for collective transportation.

The business of private porters in Puerto Rico is facing a deep crisis. There are many factors that affect the sector: The obsolescence of the aging motor fleet, the networked management of transport services, transport services through digital applications, the crisis of traditional employment methods, the growth of private cars and economic transport.

Today, the country has only 360 public porters

Faced with the decrease in public transport, municipalities have taken on the task of providing this service or codependent services. “Most municipalities integrate public porters into municipal transportation services, mainly supplying passengers to municipal routes,” he said.

Measures have been implemented to save the sector, one of which is the liberalization of the granting of authorizations to facilitate the access of carriers. The authorities have also helped municipalities to include porters in their public transportation systems, either by modifying routes or by alerting municipalities that they cannot affect routes of authorized public carriers.

He stipulated, however, that it is the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) the one in charge of developing and improving these public transportation systems and that the Bureau only regulates them.

Even so, he said that “this is an effort that must be multisectoral.” The government (central and municipal) must promote public transport in the least accessible areas and with the lowest transport offer and the company-Stipulated, however, that it is the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) the one in charge of developing and improving these public transport systems and that the Negotiated one only regulates them.

Faced with the possibility that this type of public transport by private carriers may disappear, the municipalities implement a free collective transport network that targets vulnerable population sectors.