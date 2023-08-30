Arecibo Observatory to Reopen as Educational Center in PR

The Arecibo observatory was administered for 45 years by Cornell University in cooperation with the National Science Foundation, until 2011. It was the largest telescope ever built thanks to its 305 meters in diameter, until the construction of the RATAN-600 in Russia with 576 meters in diameter.

The Puerto Rican observatory of Arecibo, specialized in searching for asteroids for many years, will reopen as an educational center. To this end, the directors of the National Science Foundation (NSF) have decided to temporarily close the facility, to carry out the necessary restructuring and reorient the social objective of the observatory spaces.

The observatory, however, does not reach this closure functioning as a scientific research facility. Since 2020 its main platform was destroyed by the collapse of the anchors that supported the structure. It was not possible to repair the damage, and the NSF made the decision to close the observatory and demolish it.

In fact, the demolition had been decided months before the incident of the anchors, which shows the total deterioration of the facility and its technological obsolescence.

"NSF is grateful to the new employees who have worked at the Arecibo Observatory for decades, bringing incredible scientific discoveries and educational inspiration to hundreds of thousands of visitors," NSF spokesman Cory Hancock told reporters.

El Observatorio de Arecibo, en Puerto Rico, cierra sus puertas después del colapso de su radiotelescopio principal en diciembre de 2020. Tras casi 60 años de investigación, será un centro para educación y divulgación.



�� Hablamos con la astrónoma Beatriz Varona, @Trizbangtheory. pic.twitter.com/4XfEsKD1KK — Radio Espinosa Merindades (@radioespinosame) August 17, 2023

The tweet reads, "The Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico is closing its doors after the collapse of its main radio telescope in December 2020. After almost 60 years of research, it will be a center for education and outreach. We spoke with astronomer Beatriz Varona."

Even so, the observatory facilities were very close to their closure, providing scientific outreach services as an interactive museum. One of the antennas, which was still in good condition, has been used for a long time as part of the infrastructure for research studies on outer space.

The new educational center will have a multidisciplinary projection, integrating science with technological development, engineering and mathematics. The promotion of these well-known disciplines and brought together under the concept of STEM, will increase the educational and improvement opportunities of Puerto Rican youth.

The STEM profile that will be provided will aim at studying the space, which will allow it to rescue much of the scientific and innovative arsenal that the workers and researchers of the observatory built, which had for decades the mission of searching, classifying and naming asteroids.

La propuesta sobre el Observatorio de Arecibo que sometió @uprm a NSF se titula Caribbean Observatory for Collaborative Research and Education to Advance Technology, Engineering, and Sciences (CO-CREATES). pic.twitter.com/oe3wM83hsa — Ubaldo M. Córdova-Figueroa (@genevo) August 27, 2023

The tweet reads, "The proposal for the Arecibo Observatory submitted to NSF by the Mayagüez Campus of the University of Puerto Rico is entitled Caribbean Observatory for Collaborative Research and Education for the Advancement of Technology, Engineering and Science (CO-CREATES)."

"The Arecibo Observatory is now temporarily closed to the public, when an award is made for an ASCER (Arecibo Center for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Education and Research) an announcement is expected to be made about reopening the site to the public," Hancock reported.

Among the achievements and discoveries of the observatory was the definitive determination of the rotation of Mercury, also took the first photo of an asteroid in history, and thanks to the collaboration Wolszan, Polish scientist, discovered the pulsar PSR B1257 +12, event that would lead to detect the first extrasolar planets.