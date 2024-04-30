A Military Assault on Rafah Would Be an Unbearable Escalation: UN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterrescalled on "all parties with influence over Israel" to do everything possible to prevent the attack.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared that a military offensive in Rafah would have catastrophic results for the Palestinian population and for the security and peace of the region.

"A military attack on Rafah would be an unbearable escalation, killing thousands more civilians and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee," he told reporters today.

He recalled that there are more than 1.2 million internally displaced persons in Rafah who "have very little to eat, little access to medical care, little shelter and no safe place to go," he added.

I am deeply alarmed by reports of mass graves in Gaza.



Independent investigators must be allowed immediate access.



The families of the dead have a right to know what happened.



The world has a right to accountability for any violations of int’l law that may have taken place. pic.twitter.com/LepGD9UlZY — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 30, 2024

In addition to the displaced, Israeli forces continue to brutally attack Palestinian families. During the past 24 hours, Israel committed five massacres in Gaza, killing 47 people and injuring 61 others.

While, during 207 days of aggression, the Israeli occupier has killed 34,535 Palestinians, according to information from the Gazatí health organization.