A Fourth Migrant Caravan Forms in Mexico in a Week

Migrants argued that they were desperate and without economic resources to continue waiting for official documents allowing their stay or transit.

Following failed attempts of irregular migrants to advance to the U.S southern border this week, a fourth migrant caravan formed in Mexico's Tapachula municipality on Saturday.

Moving on the Tapachula-Tapanatepec highway, the new mobilization began around 07.00 hours to reach the first migratory crossing in the Huehuetan municipality located in the Chiapas department.

Migrants argued that they were desperate and without economic resources to continue waiting for official documents allowing their stay or transit through Mexico.

The new caravan departed less than 48 hours after security forces and representatives of the National Institute of Migration (INM) disbanded the third caravan in a week.

While many migrants were detained today in #Chiapas, Mexico, many continue heading north towards the U.S. regardless of the severe repression by the Mexican government. Another migrant caravan is set to come through Mexico tomorrow.✊��❤️#CaravanaDeMigrantes��:@Darinelzacarias pic.twitter.com/Xt5IBzMiCw — Voices in Movement (@VIM_Media) August 30, 2021

On Thursday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) noted his intention to insist with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on the granting of temporary work visas for Central Americans migrants in a bid to tackle irregular migration roots.

Early this week, the INM reported 147,033 people in an irregular situation since January this year.

Likewise, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detained 212,672 people in July, 27 percent of which had previously attempted to cross the border.