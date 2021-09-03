Mexican Senate Approves Presidential Recall Referendum Law

The promoter of this law was President AMLO himself, who wants this new democratic process to be carried out for the first time in March 2022.

With 101 votes in favor and two votes against, the Mexican Senate on Friday approved the Recall Petition Act (LFRM), a federal regulation that sets the mechanisms whereby citizens can remove the President from office through a referendum before his or her term has ended.

After a session that lasted over ten hours and ended at dawn, the Senate made modifications to 29 articles of the bill and included a chapter on sanctions.

The law guarantees the exercise of the right of citizens to take part in the revocation of the presidential mandate through a universal and direct referendum.

In this political process, citizens will be asked whether they want the presidential term to be revoked due to "loss of confidence" or they want the President to remain in office until he ends his or her term.

To start the recall referendum process, proponents must submit a petition supported by 3 percent of the citizens who can vote and present supporting signatures collected in at least 17 states of the Mexican republic. The request for a referendum may be made only once in the middle of the six-year presidential term.

The law prohibits the use of public resources to collect citizens' signatures or to advertise the recall referendum. For the result of the popular consultation to be binding on the President, at least 40 percent of the voters must have taken part in the recall referendum.

The promoter of this bill was President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) himself, who wants this democratic process to be carried out for the first time in March 2022. According to a poll carried out by the Reforma Group in the last week of August, 66 percent of Mexicans would vote in favor of AMLO remaining in the presidency if a recall referendum were to take place at this time.