A 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Haiti

On Saturday morning, August 14 at 08:30 am, a magnitude 7 earthquake shook Haiti, causing many economic and human losses.

The whole country felt the effects, which were stronger in the southern region. Houses, hotels, restaurants, and churches collapsed with people inside.

The most affected areas are Los Cayos, Jérémie, Aquin, Cavaillon, and the whole the Southern region. The capital Port-au-Prince was slightly hit by the phenomenon, but no significant damage has been reported so far.

Journalists on the ground informed Cavallion was almost in ruins. Both rural and urban areas have been severely damaged, and most of the houses have collapsed.

#Haití| reportan que el temblor se sintió también en Puerto Príncipe la capital pero sin daños. La gente salió a las calles aterrada de los recuerdos del terremoto del #12FEB del 2010 que dejó más de 250 mil muertos. Las fotos correspondes al sur del país epicentro del terremoto pic.twitter.com/8zWPWl1VtP — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) August 14, 2021

The meme reads: Haiti local sources report the tremor was also felt in Port-au-Prince, the capital city, but without damages reported. People took to the streets terrified by the memories of the #12FEB 2010 earthquake that left over 250.000 casualties. The photos correspond to the south of the country, near the epicenter of the earthquake.

Les Anglais commune's church fell apart, causing some casualties, while there still are people trapped in the rubble.

Neighbors and local authorities have joined efforts and have organized themselves to rescue all those who remain trapped in their houses or any other collapsed local facility.

Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry stated he mobilized his entire government team to the southern region to urgently take all necessary measures after the earthquake and assure the fastest possible recovery.

Further figures and information about this event will be published in the next few hours.