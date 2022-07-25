A 5.2 Earthquake Hits Ecuador-Colombia Border

The earthquake was located 16.3 kilometers from San Gabriel with a depth of 4.56 kilometers.

Ecuadorian authorities reported Monday an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 in the northern province of Carchi, which also affected several departments in the south of Colombia, with no severe damage or loss of life reported.

The Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic School (IG) of Ecuador reported that the main telluric movement was located 16.3 kilometers from San Gabriel with a depth of 4.56 kilometers.

At the same time, about eight aftershocks were reported in the area of Potrerillos to the southeast of the Chiles volcano and about 18 km from the town of Tulcan, which were registered from 08:00h local time.

The Integrated Security Service ECU911 reported that 16 houses and 2 poles were affected in the town of Tulcan, 16 houses in Montufar, as well as 6 houses and two injured people in Espejo.

Carchi - Ecuador: Fuerte terremoto magnitud 5.7 - 32 km SSW of Tulcan, Provincia del Carchi, Ecuador, lunes, 25 jul 2022 08:33 (GMT -5) . Iglesia de San Gabriel, pic.twitter.com/ZZDhr4IaAc — Vladimir Paspuel Rev (@VladimirPaspuel) July 25, 2022

Carchi - Ecuador: Strong earthquake magnitude 5.7 - 32 km SSW of Tulcan, Carchi Province, Ecuador, Monday, 25 Jul 2022 08:33 (GMT -5) . Church of Saint Gabriel

In this sense, mainly colonial and patrimonial houses have been severely damaged with cracks in the walls and destroyed roofs where rescue forces have intervened to avoid human losses.

Colombian authorities reported that the earthquake was highly perceptible in the departments of Nariño, Cauca, and Putumayo, mainly in the municipalities of Pasto, Túquerres, Santiago, Ricaurte, Guachuca, Aldana, Ipiales, and Contadores.

Likewise, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) issued "follow-up and monitoring" indications in the areas where the effects of the telluric event were perceived.