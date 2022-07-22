UNSC Supports Eventual Dialogue With Armed Groups in Colombia

The United Nations Security Council voiced its support for dialogue between the government of President-elect Gustavo Petro and armed groups in Colombia.

UN Security Council members reiterated their full support for the peace agreement signed between the State and the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC) and for future dialogues with other armed groups, including the National Liberation Army (ELN).

"We welcome the commitment of President-elect Gustavo Petro to deepen its implementation and seek a broader peace through dialogue with other armed groups," a statement from the body said, noting that it had been informed of the government's intention to enter into dialogue with the ELN.

In this context, the council encouraged Gustavo Petro's elected government to strengthen and ensure the components of the Comprehensive System of Truth, Justice, Reparation, and Non-Repetition during his four-year term in office.

In addition, the council commended the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) for its performance over the last few months. In particular, it recognized the hearing in which former FARC members acknowledged their responsibility for the crimes committed during the conflict before the victims.

The organization called for urgent measures in Colombia regarding the constant threats, attacks, and murders of former combatants and social and indigenous leaders.