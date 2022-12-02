90% Worldwide Population Has Some Immunity to COVID-19 - WHO

In the last five weeks, the disease's weekly deaths have declined slightly.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that at least 90 percent of the world's population has some level of immunity to COVID-19.

At a press conference, Ghebreyesus said, "WHO estimates that at least 90 percent of the world's population currently has some level of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 due to previous infection or vaccination."

According to the official, there has been a slight decrease in deaths from the virus in the last five weeks. However, Ghebreyesus expressed concern about the 8 500 deaths recorded last week.

"It is unacceptable that three years have passed since the pandemic when we have so many tools to prevent infections and save lives," said Ghebreyesus calling to remain vigilant against COVID-19 as "there are still conditions that favor the emergence of new variants, which could be a major factor in mortality."

#Brève �� #Covid : le déclin croissant de la surveillance et de la vaccination pourrait ouvrir la porte à une nouvelle variante préoccupante, selon l'Organisation mondiale de la santé par la voix de son directeur général Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,lors d'un briefing vendredi. pic.twitter.com/1OMEJk7RZ2 — MichelBOfficiel (@MichelBOfficiel) December 2, 2022

Brief. Covid: growing decline in surveillance and vaccination could open the door to a worrisome new variant, according to the World Health Organization through the voice of its director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a briefing Friday.

"We cannot be sure that the emergency phase of this pandemic is behind us. We expected it, but so far it hasn't happened," Ghebreyesus said.

The WHO chief said last November that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was near, given the 90 percent drop in deaths from the disease since February this year.