40 People Killed in Landslide in Southern Peru

The number of victims of the fall of a landslide (mudslide) in the Peruvian department of Arequipa (south) has risen to 40, local radio RPP reported.
"The number of people who died after being swept away by landslides that affected the town of Secocha and other localities in the province of Camaná, in the Arequipa region, has risen to 40," the media outlet said on its web page.