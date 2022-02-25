    • Live
29,000 People Cross Poland-Ukraine Border

    Ukrainian people at the Polish border, Feb. 25, 2022.

Published 25 February 2022 (2 hours 16 minutes ago)
Opinion

Ukrainian citizens crossing the border will be exempt from the quarantine and a negative COVID-19 test requirement. They will get COVID-19 vaccines.

The Polish Border Guard said that 29,000 people entered Poland on Thursday through its border with Ukraine.

Health Ministry spokesperson Wojciech Andrusiewicz said his country is prepared for the "worst-case scenario" in light of the conflicts in Ukraine, and is ready to provide medical care to those who come to Poland.

Eight reception centers have been set up for displaced Ukrainians in Poland's eastern Lubelskie province and the southeastern region of Podkarpackie that borders Ukraine, according to Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker, who said that Ukrainians arriving in Poland would be provided with food, medical assistance, and information.

Poland is also preparing a medical train to transport Ukrainians wounded in the conflicts, and has prepared 120 hospitals ready for receiving patients, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced, adding that his ministry has introduced a plan to vaccinate Ukrainian nationals against COVID-19.

He also said that people crossing the Polish border from Ukraine will be exempt from the quarantine and a negative COVID-19 test requirement considering the situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that he wants to hold negotiations with Russia over its military operation. Zelensky made the remarks in a televised address, according to a statement published in the president's official website.

On Thursday, President Putin authorized "a special military operation" in Donbass. At least 137 Ukrainians were killed and more than 300 injured in the military operation.

