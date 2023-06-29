150 People Arrested During Protests Against Police Violence in France

On Thursday, official sources reported that 150 people were detained on Wednesday due to the protests that are currently been carried out in France after a policeman shot dead a 17-year-old boy in the city of Nanterre.

On Tuesday, a video was broadcast on social networks in which it can be seen that a policeman fatally shoots the 17-year-old Naël. The victim had been stopped for an alleged traffic violation.

The protests recorded on Wednesday took place in Nanterre and other suburbs of Paris, the French capital, and in cities such as Toulouse (south) and Lille (north).

"A night of unbearable violence against symbols of the Republic: town halls, schools and police stations set on fire or assaulted. 150 arrests," French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin posted on his Twitter account.

Darmanin also expressed his support for the policemen, gendarmes and firefighters "who bravely show their faces. Shame on those who did not call for calm."

Une nuit de violences insupportables contre des symboles de la République : mairies, écoles et commissariats incendiés ou attaqués. 150 interpellations. Soutien aux policiers, gendarmes et sapeurs-pompiers qui font face avec courage. Honte à ceux qui n’ont pas appelé au calme. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 29, 2023

A night of unbearable violence against symbols of the Republic: town halls, schools and police stations set on fire or attacked. 150 arrests. Support for the police, gendarmes and firefighters who face up with courage. Shame on those who did not call for calm.

The officer, who is being held for alleged involuntary manslaughter, claimed that he had used his weapon in self-defense. In the video, it can be seen that the young man starts his vehicle without threatening the integrity of the officers when he is shot.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed Wednesday his solidarity with the family of the dead minor, while calling for calm to the population, after a second day of social protests.

Macron stressed that "nothing justifies the death of a young person". After showing himself affected by the case, the ruler pointed out that Naël's death "is inexplicable and inexcusable".

The security authorities deployed more than 2,000 police and gendarmes to deal with the protests that have arisen after the police violence; the population set fire to some 42 vehicles.