Heavy Rains Put Panama on Green Alert

Nine of the country's ten provinces have decreed a green alert.

With the alert, people were warned to refrain from visiting trails, rivers, streams, lakes and beaches, according to Panama's National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc).

Chiriquí, Veraguas, Los Santos, Herrera, Coclé, Panamá, Panamá Oeste, Colón and Darién are the nine provinces under green alert.

The Sinaproc report forecast "accumulated rainfall of 100 to 300 millimeters or liters of water per square meter," starting in the next few hours and extending through the weekend until Monday.

Weather conditions could cause landslides and overflowing rivers and streams, according to Sinaproc.

#Nacionales El @Sinaproc_Panama emite Alerta Verde y a partir de la fecha, nueve provincias del país estarán bajo vigilancia y monitoreo por lluvias y ráfagas de vientos.#ExitosaNoticias pic.twitter.com/UO8P0nLeqX — La Exitosa 95.3 FM (@laexitosapanama) November 4, 2022

Nationals The @Sinaproc_Panama issues Green Alert and as of today, nine provinces of the country will be under surveillance and monitoring for rains and wind gusts.

The meteorological situation is related to the humidity of the flow of winds from the south and west, which are influenced by the low pressure system and the Intertropical Convergence Zone to the north, said the Hydrometeorology Directorate of the Electrical Transmission Company S.A. (Etecsa).