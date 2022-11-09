21 Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in Panama

These cases have been confirmed by the Gorgas Memorial Institute for Health Studies. All have occurred in homosexual men.

Panama Metro, Panama Oeste, and San Miguelito city are the regions where the highest incidence of the disease is reported, according to the head of Health Ministry's Epidemiology Department, Lourdes Moreno.

The 21 cases have been confirmed by the Gorgas Memorial Institute for Health Studies. All have occurred in homosexual men. Sixteen cases have been managed on an outpatient basis and five have been hospitalized due to another type of chronic disease.

"We want to make a call of attention to people who are coming out positive, to please inform their contacts they have monkeypox, in order for those who are close contacts to have the opportunity to be attended in a timely manner and apply the vaccine against monkeypox, which is already in our country," said the Head of the Epidemiology Department.

Likewise, MINSA shared a link from the presidency stating that "Given the increase of monkeypox cases in the country, we call on the population to take preventive measures. We remind those who have close contact with a case to go to their nearest health center to receive the vaccine in a timely manner."

Informamos que hasta la fecha se han confirmado 21 casos de viruela símica en el país, entre las edades de 25 a 59 años, los cuales han sido confirmados por el @InstitutoGorgas, por lo que hacemos un llamado de atención a las personas a mantener las medidas de autocuidado. pic.twitter.com/13iRn7WH6s — Ministerio de Salud de Panamá (@MINSAPma) November 9, 2022

We inform that to date 21 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the country, between the ages of 25 and 59, which have been confirmed by the @InstitutoGorgas, for which we call attention to people to maintain self-care measures.

Monkeypox can be transmitted up to 4 days before signs appear. Symptoms are fever, headache, swollen glands, lack of energy, swelling or lesions on the skin or mucous membranes, muscle and back pain.

The virus is transmitted from person to person, can occur through skin lesions, from one infected person to another, through the respiratory tract and through body fluids.