100 Killed in Tribal Clashes in Sudan's Darfur in Past Week

Darfur has been witnessing a civil war since 2003 during the rule of former President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted from power in April 2019.

On Monday, the United Nations announced that about 100 people were killed in tribal clashes over the past week in Sudan's West Darfur Province.

The fighting grew out of a land dispute between Arab and African tribes in the town of Kulbus in West Darfur, the UN Refugee Agency said, adding that local Arab militias attacked multiple villages in the area, forcing thousands to flee.

"I'm appalled, again, by the violence in Kulbus, West Darfur, with so many deaths," tweeted Volker Perthes, head of the United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

"The cycle of violence in Darfur is unacceptable and highlights root causes that must be addressed," he added and called on community leaders, authorities, and armed groups to de-escalate and ensure the protection of civilians.

The UN/IGAD Sudan negotiations is viewed by many as a move to SAVE the #SudanCoup agents who committed unspeakable atrocities including killing & maiming 100s of youth.Some of these youth are out today(6/10) to protest rejecting these negotiations. pic.twitter.com/PJEgsajHda — منبر المغردين السودانيين (@SUDTwittForum) June 10, 2022

The previous transitional government in Sudan sought to end the armed conflict in the Darfur region through an agreement reached on Oct. 3, 2020, but some armed groups have not yet signed it.

For years, efforts failed to end the tribal conflicts, which have become a nagging concern for the local population and the authorities of the troubled region. Many factors, including disturbances, tribes' access to weapons, and lack of effective governance in many parts of the Darfur region, have contributed to the growing violence in the region.