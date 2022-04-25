Tribal Clashes Renew In Sudan's West Darfur Leave 15 Dead

This African country has been suffering a political crisis after the Armed Forces commander Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency in Oct. 2021.

On Sunday, Mohamed Zakaria, acting secretary-general of West Darfur State government, said that armed clashes among tribal groups in the Kirainik area renewed.

No official reports on the casualties were released, but informed sources said at least 15 people have been killed, dozens wounded, and hundreds of houses burned in the recent clashes that started on Friday. This is the third time in two years that tribal conflict broke out in the Kirainik area, some 80 km east of El Geneina, the capital city of West Darfur State.

The clashes reportedly erupted after two herdsmen were killed on Friday by an unknown assailant, leading to a revenge attack by the victims' families on the area, according to the Darfur Bar Association. The latest conflict has displaced nearly 20,000 residents in the area.

On Saturday, the Sudanese authorities sent military forces and warplanes to resolve the conflict. The Sudanese resistance committees, an opposition group in the country, said that gatherings and movements of militias were still seen around Kirainik, adding "the repeated violations reflect the government's failure to perform its duties toward the citizens."

In the meantime, Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minnawi stressed the need for the regular forces to perform their duties in maintaining security and stability in Darfur.

For years, efforts have failed to end the tribal conflicts in Darfur, which have become a nagging concern for the people and authorities of the troubled region.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.