1.5 Million Cattle Killed by Drought in Ethiopia

Amid the continued drought conditions, communities are facing the threat of starvation following four consecutive failed rainy seasons in parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia.

On Monday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) disclosed at least 1.5 million livestock have died across drought-affected parts of Ethiopia.

Many regions in Ethiopia are currently experiencing one of the most severe La Nina-induced droughts in recent decades, with more than eight million people acutely food insecure, and the death of 1.5 million livestock due to drought destroying people's livelihood.

"Nearly 300,000 drought-affected people have migrated in search of water, pasture, or assistance," the UN agency disclosed.

The IOM is providing in-kind emergency shelter, essential non-food household items, cash-for-rent, and construction of emergency shelters to displaced drought-affected populations and host communities. It also said it's providing water and sanitation-related services, as well as delivering comprehensive lifesaving primary healthcare and nutrition services.

A woman fetches water from a well in Parapul village, in Marsabit, northern Kenya.



⚡ Four consecutive poor rains seasons have left millions of drought-stricken people in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia facing starvation. pic.twitter.com/XXlGx3d6vp — Hillary Orinde (@OrindeHillary) July 12, 2022

Last week, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) disclosed at least seven million livestock have died across drought-affected Horn of Africa (HOA) countries.

The UNOCHA also warned that the situation could further deteriorate as forecasts indicate that the October-December 2022 rainy season could also fail, leading to "an unprecedented and catastrophic situation, the likes of which has not been witnessed in the Horn of Africa in recent history."

