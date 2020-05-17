Chinese Ambassador to Israel Found Dead Inside Home

Two days ago, the late ambassador responded to the criticism against China by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who lambasted the Asian nation during his visit to Israel a few days ago.

The Chinese ambassador to Israel Du Wei passed away in Tel Aviv Sunday, official sources said.

The preliminary judgment is that Du died unexpectedly of health reasons, but the details need to be further confirmed, sources told China's Xinhua News Agency.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the authenticity of press reports that revealed Sunday the body of the Chinese ambassador to Israel was found inside his home.

The ministry announced that the police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the death of the Chinese diplomat, without providing additional details.

Israel's Channel 12 news said that there were no signs of violence on the body of the late ambassador, and that the body was found in bed and doctors believed that he died during sleep and the cause of death was due to a heart attack.

The 57-year-old Chinese diplomat arrived in Israel to take up his new position in February. The late ambassador has a wife and a child, but they are not currently in Israel.

Two days ago, the late ambassador responded to the criticism against China by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who lambasted the Asian nation during his visit to Israel a few days ago.

The late Chinese ambassador stressed on Friday that the U.S. accusations about Beijing covering up information on the emerging coronavirus are absolutely invalid, and asked, in response to Pompeo's warning of the danger of Chinese investments in Israel: "How can we say that China is buying Israel?"