Chile: Presidential Candidate Parisi Won't Attend Elections

On Wednesday, People’s Party (PDG) presidential candidate Franco Parisi announced that he will not be in Chile for the Nov. 21 elections because he tested positive for COVID-19 and must remain in quarantine in the United States.

"I regret the inconvenience I may cause but I must remain in quarantine for at least 14 days," he stated and explained that he has not developed severe COVID-19 symptoms given that he is fully immunized against the virus.

"Although I cannot participate in the first round of elections, I will continue to work from a distance in my electoral campaign. This setback will not prevent me from succeeding," he alleged.

Parisi’s contagion coincides with the opening of a lawsuit against him in Chile for non-payment of the alimony of two minor sons and accusations of business fraud. For these reasons, the 54-year-old engineer faces a court order that would prevent him from leaving his country once he enters it.

Since September, the PDG militant has been virtually proselytizing from U.S. Alabama State, in which he has lived with his new wife and son since mid-2020. This situation has caused criticism among the other presidential candidates.

"No one is free to become infected of COVID-19. I hope that Parisi recovers soon. However, with the same clarity and conviction, I insist that someone who aspires to direct the destinies of our country should at least be present in it," New Social Pact (NPS) party's presidential candidate Yasna Provoste stated.

"I understand the disappointment of Parisi’s supporters. A presidential candidate who is not present in his country to discuss his government proposals cannot have a chance to win," Progressive Party candidate Marco Enriquez-Ominami stated.