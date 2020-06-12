Zimbabwe Gov’t Received Medical Aid From China to Face COVID-19

President Mnangagwa pointed out the aid shipment would be essential to restrain the pandemic.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa Friday received a Chinese medical aid shipment to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This support and collaboration continue to have a tremendous impact on Zimbabwe's efforts to fight the pandemic and ensure that all our frontline workers have adequate protection in the course of their duties," Mnangagwa expressed.

Over 125,000 surgical masks and 25,000 biosecurity accessories made up the health aid consignment. This is second China’s aid shipment to Zimbabwe after the African nation reported its first COVID-19 case in March.

"Chinese military, businesses, and individuals are all stepping up, reaching out a helping hand to local governments, hospitals, schools, and the homeless," China’s ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun expressed and condemned the U.S. sanctions against this nation.

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe touring Selbourne Routledge primary school, Prince Edward Boys high school and Harare Polytechnic quarantine centres@GNyambabvu

@lizmaggz

@EMupoperi

@samaita44

@tkn02 pic.twitter.com/jffENlSB2d — ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) June 4, 2020

“Unilateral sanctions violate the UN Charter. The COVID-19 pandemic requires international co-operation and the unilateral sanctions only worsen the situation.”

Mnangagwa acknowledged China’s support to his nation and pointed out the aid shipment would be essential to restrain the virus outbreak.

“Global unity of purpose is needed if the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is to be won,” he said.

As for Friday morning, Zimbabwe’s Health authorities had reported 343 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, and 51 recoveries from the virus.