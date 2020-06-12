    • Live
Zimbabwe Gov’t Received Medical Aid From China to Face COVID-19
  President Emmerson Mnangagwa (C) receiving the aid shipment, Harare, Zimbabwe, June 12, 2020.

    President Emmerson Mnangagwa (C) receiving the aid shipment, Harare, Zimbabwe, June 12, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @DiarioPovo

Published 12 June 2020 (8 hours 38 minutes ago)
President Mnangagwa pointed out the aid shipment would be essential to restrain the pandemic.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa Friday received a Chinese medical aid shipment to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This support and collaboration continue to have a tremendous impact on Zimbabwe's efforts to fight the pandemic and ensure that all our frontline workers have adequate protection in the course of their duties," Mnangagwa expressed.

Over 125,000 surgical masks and 25,000 biosecurity accessories made up the health aid consignment. This is second China’s aid shipment to Zimbabwe after the African nation reported its first COVID-19 case in March.

"Chinese military, businesses, and individuals are all stepping up, reaching out a helping hand to local governments, hospitals, schools, and the homeless," China’s ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun expressed and condemned the U.S. sanctions against this nation.

“Unilateral sanctions violate the UN Charter. The COVID-19 pandemic requires international co-operation and the unilateral sanctions only worsen the situation.”

Mnangagwa acknowledged China’s support to his nation and pointed out the aid shipment would be essential to restrain the virus outbreak.

“Global unity of purpose is needed if the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is to be won,” he said.

As for Friday morning, Zimbabwe’s Health authorities had reported 343 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, and 51 recoveries from the virus.

Post with no comments.