India Gets Into the Top 4 With Over 300,000 COVID-19 Cases

The new wave of infections took place after malls, factories, and religious sites reopened.

India became the world's fourth most affected country by the pandemic, after the U.S., Brazil, and Russia. As of Friday morning, it had reported 307,039 COVID-19 cases and 8,752 deaths.

In March, the Asian country's government imposed a national blockade that lasted two months. During that period, the number of infections remained low.

But in the last few weeks, COVID-19 figures have skyrocketed due to the relaxation of the containment measures.

The country's authorities decided to reinstate strict measures in areas with a high risk of contagion.

Many people do not realize that India's coronavirus mortality rate is NOT low -- as they confuse crude fatality rates with age-adjusted fatality rates.



My colleague, Partha Mukhopadhyay, explains the numbers in detail (as only he can).https://t.co/IUYHWQSN9m — Neelanjan Sircar (@NeelanjanSircar) June 11, 2020

The most affected cities are Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chennai. Urban residents are more vulnerable to contracting the virus.

"With a population of 1.3 billion people, India must continue to take action against the coronavirus for the next few months," India's Medical Research Council executive director Balram Bhargava said.