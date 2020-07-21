Zimbabwe Gov’t Enforces Curfew As Opposition Plans Protests

As part of the imposed lockdown, informal workers and the unemployed would only leave their homes to acquire food, basic supplies, or in the case of a medical emergency. Non-essential business and commerce would only operate from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday announced mobility restrictions measures as a prudent strategy facing COVID-19, on the verge of massive demonstrations against his administration.

"As of tomorrow, Wednesday, all our security services must enforce a dusk-to-dawn curfew set to come into force daily between 6:00 pm to 6:00 am," Mnangagwa briefed local news media.

As part of the imposed lockdown, informal workers and the unemployed would only leave their homes to acquire food, necessary supplies, or in the case of a medical emergency. Non-essential business and commerce would only operate from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Further, religious, political, or social large gatherings are prohibited. Local authorities will punish measures' infringers.

11 of the nurses that were arrested in Zimbabwe yesterday as they participated in protests over unpaid Covid-19 allowances and called for better pay have been released on bail. pic.twitter.com/FVFMBlAMGn — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) July 7, 2020

The government's opposition qualifies the measures as a political strategy to avoid massive demonstrations against corruption, convened for July 31. On Monday, local journalist Hopewell Chin'ono was detained under violence incitation charges.

"These measures are being taken for our collective safety. As Zimbabweans, we have to win the war against the COVID-19 pandemic," Mnangagwa said.

As of Tuesday, Zimbabwe health authorities registered 1,713 COVID-19 cases, 26 deceased, and 472 recoveries from the virus.