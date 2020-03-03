Vote Count Underway in Guyana After Uneventful Election

The Guyana Election Commission has not stated when the results of the elections will be available.

The vote counting for Guyana's electoral commissions began on Monday, after the day passed without any major incidents, despite some rumors of fraud.

The current President of Guyana, David Granger, who is seeking re-election in these commissions, said that "I am satisfied with how the electoral process has gone, in which only a few anomalies will have to be investigated."

While regretting that the participation of the Guyanese people was moderate, Granger stressed during a press conference in Georgetown, the country's capital, that "the important thing is that those who went to the polls knew what they had to do."

Some rumors of fraud raised tension in Guyana on Monday, "but all were denied. So far, everything has gone easily. The polling stations that I visited, did not report complaints. The election officials know their duties and are being very efficient," Granger noted.

David Granger, actual presidente de la República Cooperativa de Guyana y líder de derecha. Representa a la coalición Asociación para la Unidad Nacional (APNU) y Alianza para el Cambio (AFC), partidos de la comunidad afrodescendiente. pic.twitter.com/VyYumZgfFF — Misión Verdad (@Mision_Verdad) March 2, 2020

"David Granger, current president of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and a right-wing leader. He represents the Association for National Unity and Alliance for Change coalition, parties from the Afro-descendant community."

Until now, the Guyana Election Commission (GECOM) has not informed when the results of the elections will be available.

As many of the country's more than 2,000 polling stations are in remote locations, in a territory dominated by forests, mountains, and rivers, the final count will not be known before Thursday, according to local media reports.

However, the head of the Organization of American States (OAS) observer mission, Bruce Golding, urged GECOM to announce the results as soon as possible, in order to avoid further rumors of fraud.

A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change, led by former President David Granger, and the opposition People's Progressive Party, led by Irfaan Ali, are the two parties in Guyana with a chance of victory.

"I am confident of our victory," concluded the current president of Guyana, a country whose economy is about to change following the discovery and exploitation of a huge oil field off the coast of that South American country.​​​​​​​