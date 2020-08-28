US: Jacob Blake Shackled and Under Guard Even While Paralyzed

He has severe damage in the stomach, spinal cord, and his colon. His liver, kidneys, and other parts of his renal system were compromised.

Jacob Blake Sr., the father of the 29-year-old black man who was shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was handcuffed to his hospital bed. Jacob Blake is paralyzed and under heavy medication.

“There was the cold steel on his ankle. He is shackled to the bed, but he cannot get up, he could not get up, he is paralyzed,” Jacob Blake Sr. said to local news media.

On Sunday, a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake at point-blank range in the back seven times. Blake was not posing a life threat for the officer and was unarmed at the time of the encounter, as the incident video shows.

He has severe damage in the stomach, spinal cord, and his colon. His liver, kidneys, and other parts of his renal system were compromised.

Blake was allegedly restricted to his hospital bed because of domestic abuse charges, and an outstanding arrest warrant for third-degree sexual assault.

“There is no explanation for this,” Blake’s family attorney, Ben Crump, said.

After Blake’s lawyer agreed to a court hearing and noted the warrant expired, the handcuffs were removed, and police officers left from his hospital room.