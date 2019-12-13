U.S. House Committee Approves Charges For Trump Impeachment

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives took Republican President Donald Trump to the brink of impeachment by approving two charges against him over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

The result was 23-17 votes in a divided House Judiciary Committee along party lines to approve articles of impeachment charging Trump with both abusing the power of his office over the Ukraine scandal and obstructing House Democrats’ attempts to investigate him for it.

In congressional hearings, they have accused the president of endangering the Constitution, jeopardizing national security and undermining the integrity of the 2020 election by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July phone call to investigate Biden.

Trump would become the third U.S. president to be impeached, likely next week, when the full Democratic-led House votes on the charges setting up a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, who have shown no signs of wanting to remove Trump from office.

The Do Nothing Democrats have become the Party of lies and deception! The Republicans are the Party of the American Dream! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de diciembre de 2019

“Today is a solemn and sad day,” said Representative Jerrold Nadler, the committee’s Democratic chairman. “For the third time in a little over a century and a half, the House Judiciary Committee has voted articles of impeachment against the president.”

The president, however, have been defended by his own party and have accused Democrats of a politically motivated farce aimed at overturning his surprise 2016 presidential election victory.

The Republican Party is more united now than at any time in its history - by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de diciembre de 2019

“Impeachment is a hoax. It’s a sham,” Trump told reporters at the White House after the committee’s vote. “There was nothing done wrong. To use the power of impeachment for this nonsense is an embarrassment to this country.”

If impeached, Trump will go on trial in the Senate in January, just as the 2020 presidential campaign begins to pick up speed.