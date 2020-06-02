US: George Floyd’s Brother Requests Protesters to End Violence

The crowd kept chanting “lock up all four,” referring to the four police officers who were involved in Floyd’s murder.

George Floyd’s younger brother, Terrence Floyd, Monday requested rioters and looters to cease the violence after visiting the site where four police officers detained and murdered his brother on May 25.

"I understand you're upset, but if I'm not over here wildin' out, if I'm not over here blowing up stuff, if I'm not over here messing up my community - then what are y'all doing? Nothing, because that's not going to bring my brother back at all," Terrence Floyd said.

Protests erupted in Minneapolis after Floyd’s murder, claiming for the involved police officers’ incarceration. The demonstrations started peacefully but some led to violent confrontations and looting.



"So let's do this another way. Let's stop thinking that our voices don't matter and vote because it's a lot of us and we still going to do this peacefully," George Floyd’s younger brother requested to protesters.

Derek Chauvin should have turned in his badge after the first 3 accusations of police brutality/abuse of his authority were made.

After the 6th?

Definitely after the ninth?

After the tenth? Maybe???



And you call the riots unproductive. #ICantBreathe #Detroit pic.twitter.com/RZL4rLDM7y — RBG (@disqoonipz) May 29, 2020



Attorney Sanford Rubenstein, community activist Chris Banks, and Reverend Kevin McCall joined Floyd at his brother memorial. He led the crowd in a chant of, "Peace on the left and justice on the right."

The crowd kept chanting “lock up all four,” referring to the four police officers who were involved in Floyd’s murder. Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who held Floyd against the concrete while pressing his neck, was arrested on May 29. The other three officers were also fired, but not arrested.