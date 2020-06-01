Trump Threatens With Martial Law Due to Protests

The U.S. president warned he would take stronger measures to end the riots.

United States President Donald Trump declared himself Monday "the president of law and order" while his country is immersed in a clash between protesters and members of the forces of law.

In a speech given in the Rose Garden, Trump referred to the local governments' allegedly inefficiency to shut down the protests, and made a review about what the riots have brought.

"Several local governments have failed to take the necessary actions to safeguard their residents. Innocent people have been savagely beaten (...) small business owners have seen its dreams utterly destroyed," he said.

"Brave nurses who have battled the virus are afraid to leave their homes. A police precinct has been overrun. One of our more historical churches was set ablaze, monuments have been vandalized."

Trump declared that what is going on are not acts of peaceful protests, but acts of domestic terror. "The destruction of innocent lives and the spilling of innocent blood is an offense to humanity and a crime against God," he said as he held a Bible.

Also, the U.S president encouraged the governors to take stronger measures. “You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again,” he demanded.

Between 600 and 800 National Guard members from five states are presumably being sent to Washington to assist. “We’re doing it in Washington, D.C. We’re going to do something that people haven’t seen before,” Trump warned.

After the Civil War, in the U.S preveals the Posse Comitatus Act, which limits the powers of the federal government in using federal military personnel to enforce domestic policies within the national territory. Nonetheless, if necessary, Trump can invoke the Insurrection Act, which allows him to deploy military troops within the country to suppress civil disorder, insurrection, and rebellion.