News > El Salvador

El Salvador: Congress Vetoes President Nayib Bukele’s Decree
  • El Salvador Congress' Lower House in session, San Salvador, El Salvador. June 8, 2020

    El Salvador Congress' Lower House in session, San Salvador, El Salvador. June 8, 2020 | Photo: Twitter/@AsambleaSV

Published 9 June 2020 (8 hours 53 minutes ago)
The decree authorizes only essential area personnel to circulate and limits other citizens to buy food and other livestock on assigned days according to their ID number.

El Salvador's Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court Monday vetoed a presidential COVID-19 management decree on unconstitutionality grounds.

"By producing a suspension of fundamental rights that affect the entire national territory, it implies the exercise of competence that does not correspond to the Executive Body in the health sector, but the Legislative Assembly; and only exceptionally, to the Council of Ministers", the resolution states.

The Low Chamber, predominantly opposition, also vetoed eleven presidential dispositions intended to regulate economic and health aid during the pandemic. 

"The lower house has just ordered us to kill tens of thousands of Salvadorans in five days," El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele tweeted.


In May and in early June, the president vetoed economic resumpion legislation proposed by the Low Chamber. On their side, deputies allege Bukele’s precautionary measures violate mobility and human rights.

"The executive body in the health sector lacks the competence to issue regulations that suspend fundamental rights,” the lower house congressmen stated.

As of Thursday morning, El Salvador’s Health authorities reported 3,191 COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths, and 1,413 recoveries from the virus.

Efe
by teleSUR/gq-al
