Uruguay: Lacalle Pou Announces Increase in Taxes

Uruguay’s President Luis Lacalle Pou announced Wednesday the increase in basic services taxres beginnng on April 1rst.

The Uruguayan leader affirmed these increases are part of the measure to correct the tax deficit in the South American nation. Lacalle said he also hopes to save $900 million during his term.

Under this initiative, more than 10.5% of the current invoices price will be charged on the National Administration of Power Plants and Electrical Transmission (UTR) as well as the National Administration of State Health Works (OSE) services. Telecommunication services price will increase by 9. 78%. All these companies are state-managed.

Those corporations are also limited for purchase or renewal of furniture and equipment. Nor may job vacancies be filled, except for those required in the field of teaching, safety and health.

Y tuvieron el descaro de decir que en gobiernos del FA había #tariFAzo. El ajuste de tarifas y suba del IVA de @Luislacallepou fue todo lo que prometieron no hacer en campaña electoral. Se rieron en la cara del Uruguay. #EstáBuenoCambiar pic.twitter.com/tirLJiQg44 — Progresistas Uruguay (@progresismouy) March 11, 2020

Lacalle Pou announced there would be no gas bill increase in the short term because of recent oil drop that allowed a bigger acquisition. The mandatary blames on his predecessor Tabare Vazquez’ economic management and points it as the main cause for his tax increase. ​​​​​​​

Alongside the president, theEconomy and Finances minister Azucena Arbeleche, Planning and Taxes Office principal Isaac Alfie and Presidency Secretary Alvaro Delgado presented the measures.

This new economic scheme affects the average lifetime cost for Uruguayan people, as they will face the tax increase without a salary backup and during inflation. Many users in social media criticized Lacalle Pou for failure to comply with his electoral campaign promises in only eleven ruling days. On its side, the leftish Wide Front party denounced citizenship vulnerability under the current president’s administration.