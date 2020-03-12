    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Uruguay

Uruguay: Lacalle Pou Announces Increase in Taxes
  • President of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou at press conference, March. 11

    President of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou at press conference, March. 11 | Photo: Twitter/@Subrayado

Published 12 March 2020
Videos

The  Uruguayan leader affirmed these  increases are part of the measure to correct the tax deficit in the South American nation.

Uruguay’s President Luis Lacalle Pou announced Wednesday the increase in basic services taxres beginnng on April 1rst. 

RELATED: 

Uruguay Withdraws From Unasur and Returns to the US-Backed TIAR

The  Uruguayan leader affirmed these  increases are part of the measure to correct the tax deficit in the South American nation. Lacalle said he also hopes to save $900 million during his term.

Under this initiative, more than 10.5% of the current invoices price will be charged on the National Administration of Power Plants and Electrical Transmission (UTR) as well as the National Administration of State Health Works (OSE) services. Telecommunication services price will increase by 9. 78%. All these companies are state-managed. 

Those corporations are also limited for  purchase or renewal of furniture and equipment. Nor may job vacancies be filled, except for those required in the field of teaching, safety and health.

Lacalle Pou announced there would be no gas bill increase in the short term because of recent oil drop that allowed a bigger acquisition. The mandatary blames on his predecessor Tabare Vazquez’ economic management and points it as the main cause for his tax increase. ​​​​​​​

Alongside the president, theEconomy and Finances minister Azucena Arbeleche, Planning and Taxes Office principal Isaac Alfie and Presidency Secretary Alvaro Delgado presented the measures. 

 This new economic scheme affects the average lifetime cost for Uruguayan people, as they will face the tax increase without a salary backup and during inflation.  Many users in social media criticized Lacalle Pou for failure to comply with his electoral campaign promises in only eleven ruling days. On its side, the leftish Wide Front party denounced citizenship vulnerability under the current president’s administration.

Tags

Uruguay Tax Increase Economy

People

Luis Lacalle Pou

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/gq
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.