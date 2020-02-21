Uruguay: Lacalle's Investiture Ceremony Alined With US Biases

Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela's representatives have not been invited to the upcoming event.

Uruguay's President-elect Luis Lacalle decided not to invite the diplomatic representatives of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua to his investiture ceremony on March 1rst.

“We have taken the decision not to invite the governments of Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua to my inaugural ceremony. It’s my decision," Lacalle said.

He alleged that those countries violate the Charter of the Organization of American States (OAS), which refers to the governments' duty to protect and promote democracy.

Instead, Lacalle has invited Bolivia's coup-born leader Jeanine Añez, a U.S.-backed senator who proclaimed herself president of the Andean country.

Upcoming Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi also declared that the President-elect Lacalle acknowledges opposition politician Juan Guaido as Venezuela's president.

Congratulations, President-elect Luis Lacalle Pou @LuisLacallePou on your electoral win. We look forward to continuing to work with #Uruguay to promote our shared values of democracy, free elections, and rule of law, as we have for the past 150 years. pic.twitter.com/OzANlA6wqB — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) December 2, 2019

With these affirmations, Lacalle takes a clear political stand against the Latin American progressive movements and governments.

Nevertheless, he expressed that his administration will take advantage of Cuba's cooperation, for “Cuban doctors performed 90.000 ocular surgeries for free.”

Uruguay's Broad Front condemned Lacalle's allegations and pointed out that his declarations are a lack of respect for other countries' sovereignty.

Lacalle will assume his country's presidency as a liberal nationalist mandatary after 15 years of Leftist administrations.

