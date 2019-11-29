UN: Unnecessary and Disproportionate Repression in Ecuador

In the protests that were recorded in Ecuador for ten days there were at least nine dead and 1,507 injured, according to the UN Office for Human Rights.

Repression by the security forces in Ecuador against protesters between October 3rd and 13th was unnecessary and disproportionate, according to the United Nations Office for Human Rights found.

The world organization issued a statement confirming the violation of the human rights of Ecuadoreans who went out to protest against the package of economic measures imposed by President Lenin Moreno.

The document, released this Friday, states that during the days of popular mobilizations there were new deaths, 1,507 injured, including 435 security officers, and 1,382 detainees. In addition, according to the allegations collected by the UN mission in that country, many of the arrests were carried out arbitrarily.

The High Commissioner for the agency, Michelle Bachelet, said that there was a "high human cost" in the 10 days of demonstration.

El pronunciamiento de la Alta Comisionada de los #DDHH de la @ONU_es sobre las protestas en Ecuador dentro de su pronunciamiento insta al diálogo @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/KD9BOAA0W1 — Denisse Herrera (@denisseteleSUR) 29 de noviembre de 2019

She also stressed that citizens "should be able to express their complaints without fear of being injured," however, testimonies collected from Ecuadoreans indicate that they constantly received tear gas and were shot at close range.

The official urged the investigation to determine the circumstances in which the deaths and injuries occurred.

In addition, during the protests there were 100 attacks on journalists, while the signal from some media outlets was cut and some offices raided by the police.

According to the statement, in Ecuador, there was "a deliberate effort to restrict" the work of the media.

The agency adds that during the protests there were also "unidentified individuals, oblivious to the organizers of the protests, who incited violence or performed violent acts."