Cuban Collaborators Return After Ecuador Cancels Agreement

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health confirmed the return of Cuban doctors after María Paula Romo informed of the ending of the six collaboration agreements and in light of fake allegations that attached the Caribbean proffesional to October demonstrations against Lenin Moreno's Decree 883.

The Government of Ecuador ended the six agreements signed with the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba, which allowed hiring the Caribbean doctors in the Latin American country. The decision was announced by Minister of Government, María Paula Romo, last Tuesday, November 12th, at the Carondelet Palace, in Quito. The representative ratified that there will be no renewal or no new agreements in this modality.

“In the country, there has been talk, about investigations which continue, of the violence and the facts of the first days of October. One of our concerns had to do with foreign people who had entered the country. We are finding out. The Foreign Ministry of Ecuador crossed this information with the Embassy of Cuba regarding a series of people who had entered the country using official passports of the Government of Cuba in recent months,” Romo expressed addressing the press, while establishing a connection between Cuban presence in the nation with the demonstrations that were registered for 11 days in Ecuador against Decree 883 that raised the prices of diesel and extra gasoline.

“The recent campaigns of the government of the United States to discredit and sabotage the international cooperation that Cuba provides in the field of health in dozens of countries, cannot obscure these data that demonstrate the altruistic spirit and the solidarity effort of the Cuban collaborators,” The Ministry of Public Health of the island responded to these allegations in an official statement.

"At all times, Cuban health professionals have strictly adhered to perform the functions entrusted to them by the #Ecuador #health system in strict compliance with the letter of the signed agreements"

The text, backed by the Cuban Chancellery reaffirmed, the will of the Revolutionary Government to continue providing collaboration to this sister nation, which ceases at this time as a result of a decision by the Ecuadorean government.

“The peoples of Our America and the rest of the world know that they can always count on the humanist and solidarity vocation of Cuban professionals,” the document expressed. Currently, the medical brigade in Ecuador is integrated by 382 employees, who are present in 23 of the 24 provinces of that country.

@ CubaMINREX shares the information published by the Ministry of Public Health of the Republic of Cuba, concerning the decision of the Republic of Ecuador to terminate and not renew the six agreements signed with @MINSAPCuba

The Cuban collaborators will return to their nation, after having made their meritorious contribution to the noble purpose of ensuring medical attention to the Ecuadorean population, in correspondence with the principle of universal health coverage promoted by the World Health Organization, was informed.

The medical cooperation between both countries began in 1992. Later on, in June 2006, “Operation Miracle” began, with the participation of 153 employees. Through this program, 168 thousand 543 surgical interventions were carried out, including 4 thousand 609 cataracts and 118 thousand 575 pterygia ones.

In the same way, Cuba has provided assistance in emergencies and disasters in Ecuador: in 1986 due to heavy rains, in 2001 due to a dengue epidemic, and for the care of the victims of the earthquake that occurred on April 16th, 2016.

The statement of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health reports that since the beginning of the medical collaboration there have been 6 million 749 thousand 666 medical consultations, 212 thousand 360 surgical interventions, attended 3 thousand 548 deliveries and applied 100 thousand 84 doses of vaccination.