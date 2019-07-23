NotMyPM Goes Viral as UK Reacts to Boris Johnson's Victory

Boris Johnson was elected as the new Prime Minister of the U.K. by members of the Conservative party which led to a viral #NotMyPM on Twitter.

Boris Johnson, the Brexiteer who has promised to lead Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal by the end of October, has officially become the country's prime minister, replacing Theresa May after winning the leadership of the Conservative Party Tuesday.

However, many of his country's fellow people did not seem too happy about it, taking to social media and starting a viral hashtag on Twitter, namely, #NotMyPM in protest of his appointment.

His appointment, praised by his right-wing counterparts like the U.S. President Donald Trump, was not received fondly. Netizens started took to Twitter to share their views using the hashtag #NotMyPM.

He won the votes of 92,153 members of the Conservative party, almost twice as many as the 46,656 won by his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Boris Johnson called commonwealth citizens piccaninnies, described women in burqas as bank robbers, called gay men tank-topped bumboys, and said that the problem with Africa is that Britain isn’t in charge anymore. He is a British Trump. #NotMyPM — Miriam Brett (@MiriamBrett) July 23, 2019

Johnson is a staunch right-wing pro-Brexit leader. "We are going to get Brexit done on Oct. 31, and we are going to take advantage of all the opportunities it will bring in a new spirit of 'can do'," Johnson, 55, said after the result was announced. "Like some slumbering giant, we are going to rise and ping off the guy-ropes of self-doubt and negativity."

An MP of a party that 58% of the UK voted against in the last election, who wasn't even contemplated as PM at the time, and who promised people we would get a deal if we voted Brexit, just got made PM by 0.2% of the population by committing to leaving without a deal.#NotMyPM pic.twitter.com/hCmvEsXhdt — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) July 23, 2019

He said the mantra of his leadership campaign had been to "deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat (opposition Labour leader) Jeremy Corbyn - and that is what we are going to do".

Corbyn was quick to criticize the new prime minister saying, “Boris Johnson has won the support of fewer than 100,000 unrepresentative Conservative Party members by promising tax cuts for the richest, presenting himself as the bankers' friend, and pushing for a damaging No Deal Brexit. But he hasn't won the support of our country.”​​​​​​​

Johnson’s No Deal Brexit would mean job cuts, higher prices in the shops, and risk our NHS being sold off to US corporations in a sweetheart deal with Donald Trump.



The people of our country should decide who becomes the Prime Minister in a General Election. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 23, 2019

The Green Party Member of European Parliament Magid Mah wrote on Twitter, “You ain't got no mandate, DUDE! Your two-faced Trump-approved politics won't last. We need a leader with vision and integrity who points to a future where nobody is excluded. Boris Johnson isn't that leader- he's a stone-cold opportunist and a liar.”​​​​​​​

PM @BorisJohnson. You ain't got no mandate, DUDE! Your two-faced Trump-approved politics won't last.



We need a leader with vision and integrity who points to a future where nobody is excluded. #Boris Johnson isn't that leader- he's a stone-cold opportunist and a liar.#NotMyPM — ��MΛG!D (@MagicMagid) July 23, 2019

The rise of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, often referred to as simply "Boris", to the top of British politics is the grandest twist so far in a career that has taken him from journalism via TV-show fame, comedy and scandal into the political brinkmanship of Britain’s Brexit crisis.

After entering politics, he was sacked from the Conservative Party’s policy team while in opposition for lying about an extramarital affair.

In 2016, Johnson became one of the most recognisable faces of the Brexit campaign, which won the referendum by 52% to 48%, but faced accusations of making misleading claims to win support, most notably by stating that Britain would be 350 million pounds ($440 million) a week better off outside the EU.