Trump's Middle East Plan: The World Reacts

Before the announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump had previously discussed it with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Donald Trump unveiling his Middle East plan, which seeks to negotiate the political relationship between Palestine and Israel, on Tuesday at the White House, has provoked the rejection of the Palestinians and an immediate international reaction.

Trump himself has qualified it as “a win-win solution for both sides,” while adding that Israeli leaders have said they will endorse the proposal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the U.S. president for his help and said that his country promises to comply. "The agreement of the century is the opportunity of a century, and we will not let it pass," he said.

In response to Washington's statement, Sami Abu Zhuri, an official with Hamas that governs the Gaza Strip, referred to it as "aggressive and will spark a lot of anger." Furthermore, he told Reuters News Agency that his people are willing to confront this deal, so "Jerusalem will always be the land of the Palestinians."

אנו עושים היסטוריה, זהו יום מכונן למדינת ישראל.



התוכנית של נשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ מחזקת אותנו בצורה בלתי רגילה, היא מכירה בריבונותנו על כל הישובים היהודיים.



מאחורינו שנים של עמידה בלחץ, וכעת נקבע את חבלי מולדתינו מלפני אלפי שנים.



אני גאה לייצג אתכם! pic.twitter.com/W0JvADXL34 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) 28 de enero de 2020

We are making history; it is a formative day for the State of Israel. U.S. President Donald Trump's program strengthens us exceptionally; it recognizes our sovereignty over all Jewish communities. Behind us are years of stress, and now we will determine the ropes of our homeland from thousands of years ago. I'm proud to represent you!

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said "a thousand no's" to this plan at a press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah, where the Palestinian Authority headquarters reside. He also reiterated their commitment to ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a state with its capital in east Jerusalem.

"We will not kneel, and we will not surrender," Abbas said, adding that the Palestinians would resist the plan through "peaceful, popular means."

The Palestinians position was supported by Hesameddin Ashena, an adviser to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, who dismissed the so-called "peace proposal" as "a plan of imposition and sanctions."

این معامله میان رژیم صهیونیستی و آمریکا است.

هیچ تعاملی با فلسطینی‌ها در دستور کار نیست.

این طرح صلح و شکوفایی نیست بلکه طرح تحمیل و تحریم است.

آمریکا به صورت یک‌جانبه، بسیاری از مصوبات شورای امنیت سازمان ملل را نادیده می‌گیرد.



در انتظار انتفاضه‌ای دیگر — Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) 28 de enero de 2020

This is a deal between the Zionist regime and the U.S. No interaction with the Palestinians is on the agenda. This is not a plan of peace and prosperity, but a plan of imposition and sanctions. The United States unilaterally ignores many UN Security Council resolutions.

Later, Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement said the proposal was the "treason of the century" and bound to fail.

Jordanian authorities also raised their voice against the annexation of Palestinian lands" with the kingdom's foreign minister warning against the "dangerous consequences of unilateral Israeli measures that aim to impose new realities on the ground."

"Jordan supports every genuine effort aimed at achieving just and comprehensive peace that people will accept," Jordan Foreign Affairs Miniter, Ayman Safadi, said.

However, his Egyptian homolog summoned both counterparts to "carefully study" the proposal. In their official statement, Cairo asked for a plan that favors a solution that restores all the "legitimate rights" of the Palestinian people through establishing an “independent and sovereign state on the occupied Palestinian territories."

On the contrary, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said the plan could be a positive step forward. Dominic Raab, Britain's foreign minister, called on Israeli and Palestinian leaders to give fair consideration to the initiative.

"This is clearly a serious proposal, reflecting extensive time and effort," said Raab in a statement. "We encourage them (Palestinian and Israeli leaders) to give these plans genuine and fair consideration, and explore whether they might prove a first step on the road back to negotiations," he commented.

U.S. President Donald Trump had previously discussed the plan on Monday with Netanyahu, as well as the latter's political rival, Benny Gantz. The design of the project lasted about three years and had Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, among his "architects."

The presentation of the proposal occurs at a time of political tension in both the United States and Israel.