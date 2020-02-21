Canada: 1,000 Rail Employees Laid-off Due to Railway Blockade

Via Rail has also canceled 530 passenger trains since February 6 due to the protests.

Canada's passenger train service company, Via Rail, temporarily laid off 1,000 employees, while indigenous groups continue to block roads in several parts of the country.

"The layoffs are due to the cancellation of services that have taken place in much of our passenger transportation network," the government company Via Rail reported Thursday.

Via Rail has also been forced to cancel 530 passenger trains since February 6, when protests began in Canada in support of Wet'suwet's hereditary chiefs, who oppose the construction of a natural gas pipeline through Indigenous territory.

Because of the temporary mass layoffs, and the absence of circulation of hundreds of trains, "for the last two weeks, the passenger transportation service on the Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto routes have been suspended," said the company's general director Cynthia Garneau in a statement.

Support the Wet’suwet’en Nation and the pipeline protests happening now in Canada! #WetsuwenStrong https://t.co/dkNxOzJyUb — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 18, 2020