New York Students Miss School to Protest Climate Change

New York's Education department admitted that students from public schools that want to participate in next Friday´s demonstrations against climate change can do it and justify the absence under that reason.

Over a million students from public schools in New York can participate in Friday´s demonstrations against climate change without worries after the Education Department of the city granted them permission to miss classes.

Parents and teachers were initially concerned about the consequences of participating in those activities. However, not everybody is happy with the idea.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio´s opponents accused him of using this as way to promote his political plans. Despite that NY Major, who aspires to be nominated by Democrats for the 2020 presidential elections, has made climate change one of the main focus of the campaign.

This isn´t the first time the city allows students to participate in protests with political significance. In 2018 the students participated in protests in favor of stricter gun control in the nation, after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Sixteen-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is the leader ahead of the protest and has inspired other student protests in at least 100 other countries. During her visit to New York she was welcomed by hundreds of people that also supported her initiative.