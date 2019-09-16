Report Presents 10 Changes to Fight Climate Crisis

The analysis details ten global transformations that could help counter the climate crisis and feed the world.

A new study released Monday attests that 10 global changes over the next 10 years could help to counter the climate crisis and to feed around nine billion people.

The study was conducted by the Food and Land Use Coalition (FOLU), an initiative launched in 2017 with the aim of bringing together key actors to rethink and change "the global food and land use system."

According to experts, 30 percent of the world's carbon emissions comes from the way humans currently produce and consume food. The scientists also agree in the study that today's consumer capitalism-based food systems are to blame for the wide-spread of malnutrition, poverty and socio-economic inequalities across the globe.

"The term 'food and land use systems' covers every factor in the ways land is used and food is produced, stored, packed, processed, traded, distributed, marketed, consumed, and disposed of," the report says. "It embraces the social, political, economic, and environmental systems that influence and are influenced by those activities."

The analysis shows that the world still has an unmissable opportunity to transform “food and land-use systems” over the next decade.

“By 2030, food and land use systems can help bring climate change under control, safeguard biological diversity, ensure healthier diets for all, drastically improve food security and create more inclusive rural economies,” it says.

And this can be done “while reaping a societal return that is more than 15 times the related investment cost ... and creating new business opportunities worth up to US$4.5 trillion a year by 2030."

The report adds that "delivering such a transformation will be challenging but will ensure that food and land use systems play their part in delivering the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the [2015] Paris Agreement targets."

The 10 transitions proposed in the study are more healthy diets, productive and regenerative agriculture, protecting and restoring nature, a healthy and productive ocean, diversifying protein supply chains, reducing food loss and waste, local loops and linkages, the digital revolution, stronger rural livelihoods, and gender rights.

The FOLU sorts the categories for change across four themes: nutritious food, nature-based solutions, wider choice and supply, and human equality.

The report details essential actions for implementing each transition as well as projected financial costs and benefits they say can be seen by 2030 if implemented now.