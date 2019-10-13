Spain PM Urges to Focus Votes in PSOE to Form Gov't in December

Spain will hold a repeat parliamentary election on Nov. 10 as Sanchez failed to secure enough support to be confirmed as premier.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez asked Sunday to center votes in the Socialist Workers Party, as it is "the only political option" to unblock the current situation and succeed in forming a "suitable government" in December.

During the pre-campaign event in a municipality in Madrid, Sanchez urged the PSOE militants for "one more effort."

He also presented a plan that includes political pacts to assure territorial integrity, pensions and future investitures, following Asturias and Basque Country model, in which if the candidate does not have an absolute majority, the one with more votes rules.

The acting premier once again criticized "the right and its three acronyms" referring to the Popular Party, VOX and Ciudadanos and accused Pablo Iglesias's Podemos of promoting a "fake" narrative of an alleged great coalition between Socialist Party and the PP as a way to hide the times Iglesias has voted against his investiture.

The socialist leader also expressed that in case of winning the elections next Nov. 10, he offers "a progressive, united and cohesive government based on the main national topics and that doesn't depend on independentists votes."

España necesita ya un Gobierno progresista, estable y cohesionado que responda a los retos y necesidades de la sociedad. Presentamos un Plan para avanzar y vencer el bloqueo. Con compromisos concretos y plazos para cumplirlos.

Spain needs a progressive, stable and cohesive government that responds to the challenges and needs of society. We present a Plan to move forward and overcome the blockade. With specific commitments and deadlines to meet them.

Spanish press informed that other representatives from the national political scene have remained quite or given small interviews, while Pedro Sanchez is active and outspoken about local or daily themes.

He has hit the campaign trail across the nation to participate in meetings in Huesca, Zaragoza, Cáceres, Oviedo, Vigo, Barakaldo, Valencia, Teruel, Córdoba, Jaén, Granada, Valladolid y Segovia, Barcelona y Madrid.

According to the newspaper 20 Minutos, Socialist Party backs him to keep their supporters mobilized but this "does not avoid the suspicion that perhaps so much activity is due to the fact that, as the polls point out, Sanchez will not win more seats on Nov. 10."



This comes as Spain will hold a repeat parliamentary election on Nov. 10 as Sanchez failed to secure enough support to be confirmed as premier.

“It has been impossible to complete the mandate given to us by the Spanish people on April 28. They have made it impossible for us,” Sanchez said, referring to opposition parties. “There is no majority in Congress that guarantees the formation of a government, which pushes us to a repeat election on Nov. 10.”