Absence Of Political Agreement Pushes Spain Back to Elections

King Felipe had no choice but to confirm there was no settlement for an investiture, so eyes are set on November 10th for another round of elections.

After a second day of consulting with King Felipe, Pedro Sánchez announced a new round of elections on November 10th after four months of failed political negotiations and zero agreements. This is the second round of elections in seven months and the fourth time in four years. It´s the first time this has ever happened in Europe.

Pablo Iglesias of Podemos kept his denial to an immediate investiture without some basic agreements, so the monarch had no choice but to confirm that there was no consensus, in the meeting held yesterday at La Zarzuela.

Popular Party, Ciudadanos and Podemos blamed the Socialist Party and argued that the current leading party wanted elections anyway. Sánchez, on the other hand, returned the favor by pointing out that Podemos “has blocked for the fourth time the investiture of a socialist”.

Moncloa´s administration keeps a positive perspective towards November´s appointment and polls reflect that the Socialist Party can improve their current numbers and position, but only if there´s an arrangement that avoids a possible dead end again between parties, like what happened back in 2016.

There are still two days available for a settlement but “we don´t want to create false expectations” Pedro Sánchez said after returning from La Zarzuela, still bitter over Pablo Iglesias' proposal of a Coalition Executive as a government. “Two governments in one” Sánchez called it.

Los españoles y españolas ya hablaron claro en cuatro ocasiones. Eligieron avanzar con un gobierno progresista liderado por el @PSOE. Les pediremos que lo digan aún mas claro el 10N, para que no haya más bloqueos y España entre en una senda de estabilidad y serenidad. pic.twitter.com/mQ5LAqAI3V — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 17 de septiembre de 2019

Spain is back to ground zero.