Absence Of Political Agreement Pushes Spain Back to Elections
  • There are still two days available for a settlement but “we don't want to create a false expectations” Pedro Sánchez said back to Moncloa.

Published 17 September 2019 (4 hours 42 minutes ago)
King Felipe had no choice but to confirm there was no settlement for an investiture, so eyes are set on November 10th for another round of elections.

After a second day of consulting with King Felipe, Pedro Sánchez announced a new round of elections on November 10th after four months of failed political negotiations and zero agreements. This is the second round of elections in seven months and the fourth time in four years. It´s the first time this has ever happened in Europe.

Pablo Iglesias of Podemos kept his denial to an immediate investiture without some basic agreements, so the monarch had no choice but to confirm that there was no consensus, in the meeting held yesterday at La Zarzuela.  

Popular Party, Ciudadanos and Podemos blamed the Socialist Party and argued that the current leading party wanted elections anyway. Sánchez, on the other hand, returned the favor by pointing out that Podemos “has blocked for the fourth time the investiture of a socialist”.

Moncloa´s administration keeps a positive perspective towards November´s appointment and polls reflect that the Socialist Party can improve their current numbers and position, but only if there´s an arrangement that avoids a possible dead end again between parties, like what happened back in 2016.

There are still two days available for a settlement but “we don´t want to create false expectations” Pedro Sánchez said after returning from La Zarzuela, still bitter over Pablo Iglesias' proposal of a Coalition Executive as a government. “Two governments in one” Sánchez called it.

Spain is back to ground zero.

